Potential of digital applications in healthcare sector

The Ministry of Health has required all first-class hospitals across the country must apply electronic medical records (EMR) by 2025. The second and third-class hospitals have been asked for the EMR application by 2027.

(Illustrative photo : SGGP)

Currently, HCMC has only three out of 115 hospitals that have applied electronic medical records including Facility 1 of the HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital, Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital, and City Children's Hospital.

The "Digital Transformation Ecosystem in the Healthcare Sector" project developed by elSAGA Technology Solutions Joint Stock Company, was highly evaluated by the jury of the competition seeking innovative solutions in the public sector (Saigon Govtech Challenge 2024 -Gov.Star 2024) for its application potential and ability to address ongoing challenges in the country’s healthcare sector.

The ecosystem includes digital solutions and comprehensive digital transformation applications in the healthcare sector, such as facility management software, telemedicine application software, electronic medical records, patient appointment systems, online pharmacy, office management software, and incident report systems.

CEO of elSAGA Technology Solutions Joint Stock Company, Hoang Nhat Minh said that the ecosystem helps management agencies quickly monitor information and operational activities of hospitals, and alleviate the burden placed on healthcare workers. It also supports patients to easily manage and share their medical records, laboratory results, and medical history with hospitals through the application modules, receive advice from healthcare professionals via online consultation channels, and manage their appointments as scheduled.

Since the beginning of 2019, the project has been implemented in eight hospitals across the country, including An Viet Hospital, Vinh Phuc Obstetrics and Pediatrics Hospital, Quang Ninh General Hospital, Viet Duc Hospital, and Andrology and Fertility Hospital of Hanoi. The project has provided more than 20 software modules and applications, such as a multi-channel appointment booking system, electronic health record, customer care, internal call center, doctor's appointment application, and more.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh