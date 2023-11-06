Poor residents receive medical checkups and medicine gratis

Roughly 700 residents in the South Central Province of Binh Thuan’s Ham Chinh Commune were examined by the doctors and nurses of the charity working group of Ngoc Minh General Clinic who performed ultrasound of the heart and abdomen, diagnosed diseases, and dispensed medicine to use in 10 to 20 days

Under the approval of the Department of Health of Binh Thuan Province, Ho Chi Minh City-located Ngoc Minh General Clinic coordinated with the Health Department in Ham Thuan Bac, the People's Committee of Ham Chinh Commune gave gifts, medical examination, medicine and free healthcare consultation for people in poor households, beneficiaries of social welfare policies, and poverty-stricken households in Ham Chinh Commune. The event took place at the Cultural House of Ham Chinh Commune.

People in Ham Chinh Commune live mainly on agriculture including growing rice and dragon fruit. Approximately 700 people from 7 disadvantaged villages of Ham Chinh commune were examined by the doctors and nurses of the charity working group of Ngoc Minh General Clinic,

Most of the local inhabitants come for examination with high blood pressure, and diseases related to the respiratory system, digestion, spine, bones and joints.

On this occasion, in addition to charity medical examinations, 160 people from disadvantaged families in the commune also received additional support gifts worth VND500,000 (US$20.4) including VND300,000 in cash and 10 kg of rice and essential items sponsored by Ca Ty Company.

More than VND150 million was spent on the charity program this time.