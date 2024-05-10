Politburo's resolution promotes role of Vietnamese businesses

This morning, a conference was organized to implement the Politburo’s Resolution 41 on building and promoting the role of Vietnamese businessmen in the new era.

At the conference in HCMC

The Central Propaganda and Education Committee coordinated with the Central Economic Commission and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to organize the conference.

The Politburo's Resolution 41 on building and promoting the role of the Vietnamese business community in the new period clearly states the goal of developing a team of Vietnamese businessmen with the capacity and qualifications to meet the national goals of development, high income, position and prestige in the region and internationally. Some enterprises have engaged in global supply chains and value chains.

Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, Deputy Head of the Central Economic Commission Nguyen Duc Hien, VCCI Chairman Pham Tan Cong, representatives from departments, agencies and businesspersons attended the conference in Hanoi. Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai chaired the conference in HCMC.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai

The conference aims to raise awareness, responsibility, political determination, self-awareness, and exemplary behavior of party committees, party organizations, agencies, organizations, officials, party members, and businessmen to effectively implement the Politburo’s Resolution 41 depending on each locality, agency and organization’s functions and practical situation.

At the conference, Deputy Head of the Central Economic Commission Nguyen Duc Hien reported the main content of the Resolution 41. Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong presented the Government's action program to implement the Resolution 41. VCCI Chairman Pham Tan Cong reported the action program of the VCCI Party Committee in the way of implementing the Resolution 41.

Previously, on May 9, the Government issued the Resolution 66 promulgating the government's action program to implement the Politburo’s Resolution 41. As per the government’s Resolution 66, from now to 2030, the country will have at least 2 million businesses including many entrepreneurs nurtured to lead potential and competitive economic corporations in paving the way for the growth of other industries and fields which are important to the national economy.

By 2030, the country strives to have at least 10 Vietnamese businessmen on the list of world billionaires and the 5 most powerful businessmen in Asia voted by prestigious world organizations.

Moreover, the business sector - an important part of an economy since it is responsible for production and service activities to satisfy human needs and wants - will contribute about 65-70 percent of the country's GDP, about 32-38 percent of total employment in the economy, 98-99 percent of total import-export turnover. Additionally, about 20-25 percent of businesses will be owned by women, and 30-35 percent of business leaders will be female.

The number of businesses ranked as businesses with the highest brand value by prestigious ranking organizations in the world will increase by 10 percent each year.

According to the Resolution, by 2045, there will be a number of entrepreneurs own corporations capable of leading industrial and agricultural value chains, moving towards forming several Vietnam's value chains in prioritized industries.

To achieve the above-mentioned targets, the Government required that in the coming time, ministries, agencies, localities, and business associations need to perfect policies and mechanisms, creating a favorable and equal investment and business environment while paying attention to the development of entrepreneurs on par with the goals and tasks of developing the country in the new era.

The Government also emphasizes organizational culture and ethics - two concepts that are closely intertwined, national spirit, solidarity, cooperation, and connection between businessmen and workers, farmers, and intellectuals.

Along with that, the role of VCCI, Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, and organizations representing entrepreneurs and businesses must be promoted.

By Van Minh – Translated by Anh Quan