Police to check installation, use of signal transmitters on priority vehicles

The Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police are inspecting the installation and use of signal transmitters on priority vehicles.

The inspection and enforcement will last until December 31, 2024.

Specifically, the traffic police will check and strictly handle violations related to the installation and use of priority signal transmitters contrary to regulations and public service and emergency purposes for ambulance vehicles.

Vehicles will face penalties if they do not belong to priority vehicles but install or use priority signal devices.

Upon detecting any violations, the traffic police will seize and revoke the license of using signal transmitters on priority vehicles or require the removal of the priority devices.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

installation and use of signal transmitters Priority Vehicles Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police

