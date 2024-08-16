Police roll out firefighting training for Cho Ray Hospital’s medical staff

The Police of District 5 rolled out a fire and explosion response training session for over 1,000 doctors and medical staff of Cho Ray Hospital on August 16.

Overview of the firefighting training session

The training session aimed to proactively and effectively implement the principle of preparedness for on-site emergency resources and a full complement of firefighting gear, as well as to enhance awareness of fire prevention and the ability to handle fire and explosion incidents if any.

The fire and explosion response training session takes place at Cho Ray Hospital on August 16 morning.

Additionally, several topics and contents identifying the hazards relating to fire explosion and toxicity in medical facilities, regarding solutions against fire explosions and measures related to evacuation and prevention from fire spread during incidents, developing a community-wide fire prevention movement and the four-on-site principle and instructing how to use on-site fire-fighting equipment were also mentioned at the event.

The training session is dedicated to doctors, nurses and medical staff of Cho Ray Hospital.

Earlier, on August 9, the Police of District 5 also conducted a similar training session for doctors, nurses and medical staff at the hospital.

Cho Ray Hospital is a special ranking level hospital in Vietnam under the Ministry of Health in general and the largest healthcare facility in the southern part of the country located in District 5, Ho Chi Minh City.

It currently has a scale of 2,500 beds to serve an average of 2,544 inpatients per day and around 3,500 outpatients daily.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong