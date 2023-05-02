Police raid several garages modifying vehicles for street racers in HCMC

On May 2, the Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) of Ho Chi Minh City's Police announced that they had conducted a large-scale inspection to handle a series of garages that have modified vehicles for "street racers" in the area.

HCMC's police had previously formed five inspection teams at the city level, consisting of units such as the Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) and the Criminal Police Department (PC02). These teams were created to proactively combat and prevent illegal street racing gatherings that lead to public disorder, as well as to stop illegal racing activities before, during, and after holidays.

The inspection teams checked 14 garages involved in repairing and modifying vehicles, garages suspected of customizing motorbikes, and facilities involved in producing and trading related components and parts for modified motorbikes in HCMC. During the inspections, the police discovered 77 vehicles under repair, one being specifically modified for racing, 20 showing signs of structural changes, and 28 without registration papers, and seized 60 vehicle engines along with numerous components and parts used for modifications without proper documentation proving their origin (50 boxes of over 11,000 components and parts of various types).

Modified vehicles found at garages in HCMC.

The police inspection teams in the districts and Thu Duc City checked a total of 199 establishments. As a result, the authorities discovered 41 facilities operating without business registration certificates, 21 violating fire safety regulations, four with Dyno systems, 21 modified vehicles, seven suspected vehicles with unclear origins, and numerous components and parts used for vehicle modification without proper documentation proving their origin.

The PC08 department has reported that it has recently worked in conjunction with investigative forces and police in districts and Thu Duc City to conduct several surprise inspections of garages, vehicle repair shops suspected of vehicle modification, and facilities that produce and trade components and parts used for vehicle modification in the area. These inspections have revealed numerous violations committed by business owners, which have been dealt with strictly following the law.

The inspections also revealed that some car repair shops are still involved in vehicle modification using various sophisticated methods and tricks. Additionally, some of these establishments were found to be dealing in smuggled goods and products of unknown origin on a large scale. This situation poses many potential risks and could lead to complex problems related to public security, traffic safety, and order in HCMC.