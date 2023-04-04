Police propose to prosecute 54 defendants in repatriation flight case

The Investigative Agency of the Ministry of Public Security proposed the prosecution of 54 defendants in the repatriation flight case.

Related News Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs received VND21.5 bln in bribes

The Investigative Agency of the Ministry of Public Security has concluded the investigation into the case that occurred at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hanoi, and other provinces and cities. At the same time, they transferred the case files to the Supreme People's Procuracy to propose the prosecution of 54 defendants.

On the morning of April 4, the Investigation Agency of the Ministry of Public Security announced that they had completed the investigation and concluded the case of "Bribery, Bribery Brokerage, Bribe Receiving, Abuse of Power while Performing Official Duties, and Fraudulent Appropriation of Property" that occurred at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hanoi and other provinces and cities, and transferred the dossiers to the Supreme People's Procuracy to propose prosecution of 54 defendants.

Specifically, 21 defendants are proposed to be prosecuted for the crime of "Receiving Bribes" specified in Article 354 of the Penal Code, including Nguyen Quang Linh, former Assistant to the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister; Nguyen Thanh Hai, Director of the Government Office's Department of International Relations; Nguyen Tien Than, specialist; Nguyen Mai Anh, specialist;

To Anh Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; Nguyen Thi Huong Lan, Director of the Consular Department; Do Hoang Tung, Deputy Director; Le Tuan Anh, Chief of Office; Luu Tuan Dung, Deputy Director of the Civil Protection Division of the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

Vu Hong Nam, former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to Japan; Nguyen Hong Ha, former Consul General of Vietnam to Osaka, Japan; Ly Tien Hung, former Officer of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia; Vu Ngoc Minh, former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to Angola;

Pham Trung Kien, a specialist in the Department of Medical Equipment and Construction under the Ministry of Health; Ngo Quang Tuan, a specialist from the Department of International Relations under the Ministry of Transport; Vu Hong Quang, Deputy Head of Air Transport Division under the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam; Tran Van Du, Vu Anh Tuan, Vu Sy Cuong, former officers of the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security;

Tran Van Tan, former Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Nam Province; Chu Xuan Dung, former Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi City.

Four defendants are proposed to be prosecuted for the crime of "Abusing Power while Performing Official Duties" as specified in Article 356 of the Penal Code, including Tran Viet Thai, former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam in Malaysia; Nguyen Le Ngoc Anh, Nguyen Hoang Linh, Dang Minh Phuong, former officers of the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia.

Twenty-three defendants are proposed to be prosecuted for the crime of "Giving Bribes" specified in Article 364 of the Penal Code, including Le Hong Son, Deputy General Director; Nguyen Thi Thanh Hang, General Director of Blue Sky Trading, Service and Tourism Co., Ltd; Hoang Dieu Mo, General Director of An Binh Commercial, Tourism, and Aviation Services Co., Ltd;

Nguyen Tien Manh, Executive Director of Viet Travel Tourist Trading Joint Stock Company; Vu Thuy Duong, General Director of Lu Hanh Viet Travel and Trade Joint Stock Company; Hoang Anh Kiem, a freelance worker;

Nguyen Thi Tuong Vy, Director of ATA Vietnam Investment and Consulting Co., Ltd; Nguyen Thi Hien, a freelance worker; Nguyen Thi Dung Hanh, Director of G Vietnam 19 Co., Ltd.; Tran Thi Mai Xa, Director of Masterlife Education and Tourism Joint Stock Company; Dao Minh Duong, Chairman of Vijasun Joint Stock Company; Nguyen The Dung, Director of Luxury Trading and Tourism Company Limited;

Tran Hong Ha, Director of Sao Viet International Trading and Human Resources Company Limited; Phan Thi Mai, Director of Hanoi Star International Joint Stock Company; Pham Bich Hang, Deputy Director of International Travel Company; Le Van Nghia, Director of Nhat Minh Travel and Catering Joint Stock Company;

Vo Thi Hong, Director of Minh Ngoc Airline Ticketing Service and Trading Company Limited; Vu Minh Thang, Director of Thuan An Investment and Trading Company Limited, cum Chairman of Ascend Travel And Media - Thuan An Travel and Event Joint Stock Company; Tran Tien, Director of Phi Truong Trading and Tourism Company Limited; Tao Duc Hiep, Director of Vietnam Railway Union Tourist Company Limited;

Pham Ba Son, an employee of Thai Hoa Construction Joint Stock Company; Le Thi Ngoc Anh, a specialist in the Commission's Reception Department; Dao Thi Chung Thuy, a freelance worker.

Four defendants are proposed to be prosecuted for the crime of "Bribery Brokering" as specified in Article 365 of the Penal Code, including Pham Thi Kim Ngan, an officer of the Administrative Department, Inspector Magazine under the Government Inspectorate; Bui Huy Hoang, a specialist of the Preventive Medicine Department under the Ministry of Health; Tran Quoc Tuan, former Director of Trade and Tourism Promotion Joint Stock Company; Nguyen Anh Tuan, former police officer.

Director of Thai Hoa Construction Company Tran Minh Tuan is proposed to be prosecuted for the crime of "Fraudulent Appropriation of Property" specified in Article 174 of the Penal Code, and the crime of "Giving Bribes" specified in Article 364 of the Penal Code.

Hoang Van Hung, a former police officer, is proposed to be prosecuted for the crime of "Fraudulent Appropriation of Property" specified in Article 174 of the Penal Code.

At the same time, the investigative agency issued a wanted on the accused Tran Thi Ha Lien, a freelance worker, for the crime of “Bribery Brokering” specified in Article 365 of the Penal Code.