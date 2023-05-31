Police detect violations at 10 business facilities in Bui Vien Walking Street

The Police of District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City have just checked 32 business facilities in Bui Vien Street, Pham Ngu Lao Ward.

Through the administrative checking, the police forces found ten out of these facilities supply funky balloons and shisha.

Besides, the functional forces seized 16 metal bottles containing funky balloons, 61 shisha bottles and 41 boxes of shisha cigarettes of all kinds.

In addition, the business facilities in the street also committed violations comprising the acts of organizing entertainment beyond the regulated time, occupying the roadside and sidewalk as a place to do business, and causing loud noises at public places after 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the following day and so on.

The police have made a record, sealed off, seized the material evidences and handled the violations in accordance with the regulations.

Previously, at the end of April 2023, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security swooped on beer clubs and bars in Bui Vien Walking Street and detected nitrous oxide N2O containing unknown origin funky gas and shisha without any invoice.

Some photos captured during the police force's checking at business facilities in Bui Vien Street, Pham Ngu Lao Ward: