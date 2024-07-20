Poland to continue to accelerate investment in Vietnam

The Polish Investment and Trade Agency paid attention to promoting the bilateral trade and investment between Poland and HCMC in particular and between the two countries in general.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department Do Thanh Quang (R) receives Chief Representative Officer of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency in Ho Chi Minh City Piotr Harasimowicz along with the working delegation of the Investment and Trade Agency of Poland.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department Do Thanh Quang this afternoon said that at the current time, Poland ranks 64th out of the 117 countries having investment from Ho Chi Minh City with ten projects. Statistics from the Vietnam Trade Office in Poland showed that Vietnam's export activities to Poland have surged sharply recently.

In 2022 only, the trade turnover between the two countries was expected to reach around US$3 billion. Of which, the export turnover of Vietnam to Poland gained more than US$2.5 billion while the figure for import turnover achieved over US$400 million.

Some core exported products of Vietnam to Poland consisted of cellphones, electronics, textiles, footwear, agricultural products and so on. The list of imported products from Poland comprised machinery, equipment, pharmaceutical products, milk and milk products, raw materials for textiles, garments, leather, shoes, rubber, food processing, furniture and so on.

At the meeting between the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department and the working delegation of the Investment and Trade Agency of Poland on July 19

At the meeting between the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department and the working delegation of the Investment and Trade Agency of Poland on July 19, the two sides exchanged and discussed in detail the organization of the Poland Business Mixer 2024.

At the meeting, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department Do Thanh Quang said that Vietnam and Poland have established the diplomatic relations since 1950 with a traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation for more than 70 years. However, the trade turnover between the two countries has not been adequate with the two countries’ potentialities.

Mr. Quang also added that the working session also aimed at pushing up the customs procedures for exporters to promote the trade and investment of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and of Vietnam in general.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department Do Thanh Quang receives the working delegation of the Investment and Trade Agency of Poland.

Chief Representative Officer of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency in Ho Chi Minh City Piotr Harasimowicz shared that the meeting and exchange were the preparation for the upcoming trade forum. Besides, it would be a chance for the enterprises of the two countries to connect and for the customs agencies of the two nations to support and clarify the obstacles in policies and procedures to promote trade activities between Poland and Vietnam.

