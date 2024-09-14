PM urges Indonesia to early sign bilateral rice trade cooperation deal

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto in Hanoi on September 14, during which he proposed Indonesia soon sign a rice trade cooperation agreement with Vietnam.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulated Subianto on his election as President of Indonesia for the 2024-2029 term and welcomed his working visit to Vietnam in the context of the two countries recently celebrating 10 years of the establishment of their strategic partnership, and looking forward to the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

The visit reflects the strong bond, trust, and determination of both countries to promote cooperation and sustainable development for peace, stability, and mutual prosperity, he stressed.

The Vietnamese Government leader suggested Indonesia facilitate the access of Vietnamese agricultural products and Halal goods to its market and support Vietnam in removing the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning related to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Extending his profound sympathy over losses caused by Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam, the Indonesian President-elect expressed admiration for the indomitable spirit and resilience of the Vietnamese people in their struggle for national independence in the past as well as the nation-building and development cause at present.

He affirmed his commitment to working towards developing the bilateral traditional friendship and strategic partnership across various fields.

The two leaders agreed on several major orientations to effectively exploit the potential for cooperation in various fields, aiming to develop their countries’ strategic partnership in a more profound and substantive manner and bring the bilateral relations to a new height in celebration of the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and the 80th anniversary of each country's independence next year.

They also pledged to continue enhancing the exchange of high-level and all-level delegations and contacts through various channels, effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms to build trust and help solve difficulties in numerous areas and strive to soon achieve the goal of US$18 billion in bilateral trade turnover.

The two sides agreed to coordinate in overcoming difficulties, reducing trade barriers, and facilitating the implementation of trade promotion activities and market access for each other's goods, including agricultural and Halal products.

Subianto said he wished to enhance cooperation with Vietnam in food security, energy security, and high technology; and receive Vietnam’s experience in agricultural development.

Both host and guest highlighted the importance of encouraging and facilitating investments in new areas such as digital economy, green economy, energy transition, and the development of electric vehicle ecosystems; and speeding up the signing of agreements on technical training and digital economy.

They also agreed to deepen collaboration in other important areas, including defense and security, maritime and fisheries cooperation; establish a digital partnership, particularly in cross-border e-commerce and digital transformation; jointly combat transnational crimes and cybercrime; support IT businesses; and enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges, aviation connectivity, and local connections.

At their meeting, the two leaders discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern and agreed to intensify cooperation, strengthen solidarity, and support ASEAN's central role and common stances on regional security matters, including the East Sea issue, and promote sustainable and balanced development across sub-regions in the area, including the Mekong sub-region.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Indonesia continue to closely coordinate with Vietnam to maintain solidarity, common stances, and achievements of ASEAN regarding the East Sea issue; and promote substantial and effective negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He also took this occasion to urge Indonesia to support and send a high-ranking representative to the 2025 ASEAN Future Forum and the Partnering for Green Growth & the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit to be held in Vietnam next year.

