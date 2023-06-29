PM urges handling landslide consequences in Central Highlands province

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong to quickly settle consequences of a deadly landslide which occurred in its resort city of Da Lat early June 29.

The landslide buried two people, injured some others, and destroyed houses, according to a dispatch issued on the day. The government leader extended his deepest sympathy to the victims’ families.

The document noted that over the past few days, a number of Northern and Central Highlands localities have been hit by heavy rains that triggered landslides and flash floods.

Given this, the PM asked ministers, Chairpersons of People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, and the National Committee for Disaster Response, Search and Rescue to play an active role in natural disaster prevention, response, and mitigation.

He urged the Chairperson of the Lam Dong Province People’s Committee to visit and support the affected families, especially those with the deceased, and instruct competent agencies to trace the reasons behind the incident, and strictly handle violations of land management and construction regulations.

Chairpersons of other municipal and provincial People’s Committees were also asked to direct competent agencies and forces to detect the areas vulnerable to landslides, especially residential areas, schools, office headquarters, military bases, construction sites, and mines to soon put forth evacuation plans.

The Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Natural Resources and Environment, Construction, Education and Training, Transport, Industry and Trade, National Defence, and Public Security need to monitor and inspect natural disaster prevention and control operations, the PM said.

The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control should keep a close watch on developments of natural disasters, and urge localities to focus on disaster prevention, response, and mitigation.

Apart from keeping a close eye on the disaster situation, the National Committee for Disaster Response, Search and Rescue will coordinate with ministries, agencies, and localities to deploy response, search, and rescue operations promptly and effectively, according to the dispatch.