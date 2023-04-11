PM suggests proper review of healthcare system and supplies

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 11 suggested the Ministry of Health (MoH) assign capable medical facilities to build medicine centers in six socio-economic regions nationwide, which will serve others when needed.

The leader made the suggestion during his unexpected trip to inspect the implementation of Resolution No. 30/NQ-CP on medical procurement, and Decree No. 07/2003/ND-CP on medical equipment management at health facilities in Hanoi.

The MoH should hold working sessions with relevant agencies over letting the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases become autonomous, and guiding the Vietnam National Children’s Hospital to put the professional development fund to proper use, he said.

It was also suggested that the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), and the Ministry of Finance coordinate to study and issue guidelines or propose the Government adopt suitable documents on the adequate calculation of medical service costs.

Efforts are needed to complete the public-private partnership mechanism in the investment of medical equipment and infrastructure, ensuring the harmony of interests between the State, people and businesses, the Government leader said, stressing the need to prevent corruption and negative phenomena in this regard.

He also urged the MoH to continue upgrading and guiding the bidding of drugs on its portal, and the MPI to consider putting the bidding of drugs and medical supplies on the national procurement network.

The PM visited the Bach Mai Hospital, the Vietnam National Children’s Hospital and the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh district, Hanoi, on the day.

Representatives from the medical facilities said since the issuance of the resolution and decree in March 2023, obstacles to medical procurement and medical equipment management have been gradually handled, helping ensure drugs and medical supplies.