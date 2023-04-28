PM requests more dialogues to listen to laborer's thoughts, aspirations

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 27 attended a ceremony to launch the Action Month on Occupational Safety and Hygiene and the Month for Workers in 2023.

Addressing the event, he stressed the need to pay more attention to laborers and listen to their thoughts and aspirations.

PM Chinh stressed that economic restructuring, the change in production and business methods, and the transfer of labourers between regions, economic zones and enterprises require workers to quickly and flexibly adapt to these changes.

Meanwhile, a proportion of workers, especially those working in the informal sector, do not have sustainable jobs. Many workers lose their jobs and have had working hours reduced, especially in the past two years due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the disruption of supply and production chains in the world. The demand for housing and basic facilities for workers is still very huge but has not been met yet, according to the PM.

Therefore, it is necessary to seek measures to solve difficulties and obstacles to improve workers’ living and working conditions, promote innovation and creativity and diversify economic components to create more jobs and livelihoods for them, he said.

Ministries, sectors, and localities were requested to ensure full access to basic and essential social services for employees; soon have fundamental solutions to improve the national labor productivity; and build and implement human resources development strategies, especially high-quality human resources, with attention paid to remote, border areas and islands.

Joint actions are needed to build and develop a modern, multi-layered, inclusive, and sustainable social welfare system, PM Chinh said, stressing the importance of measures to ensure occupational safety and hygiene, and proactively prevent occupational accidents and diseases, particularly for female employees.

Trade unions at all levels should focus on caring for and performing well their roles of representing and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of their members, representing them to negotiate and sign collective labor agreements, and actively contribute to supplementing and perfecting policies and laws on labor.

Currently, Vietnam's workforce amounts to more than 52 million people.