PM receives foreign agriculture ministries' leaders

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 24 for a delegation of leaders of agriculture ministries attending the fourth Global Conference of the One Planet Network’s Sustainable Food System Program (SFS Programme).

The PM hailed the crucial role of the SFS program in the common effort to achieve all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in ensuring food security.

He affirmed that the conference took place at a very appropriate time when the world is striving to recover from the serious consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic on the health and social welfare of people, as well as the disruption of food supply chains, leading to food crises in many parts of the world.

Amid uncertain developments in the world, Vietnam prioritizes and continues to maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation, promote growth, and ensure the major balances of the economy and social welfare, including ensuring a balance of food and food exports, he said, adding that Vietnam is restructuring its agriculture sector towards increasing added value and sustainable development, shifting the focus from agricultural production to agricultural economic development.

According to the PM, agriculture is providing livelihoods for over 60 percent of the rural population, accounting for 30 percent of the country's workforce and nearly 12 percent of the gross domestic product. From a country that used to be dependent on food imports and underdeveloped in agriculture, Vietnam has become one of the world's leading exporters of agro-forestry-fisheries, with a total export turnover of over US$53 billion last year.

The PM said the Vietnamese Government has issued the National Action Plan to transform a transparent, responsible, and sustainable food system in Vietnam by 2030 and stays ready to expand cooperation with other countries in building policies and spreading green, eco-friendly, low-emission, and sustainable food system models, contributing to ensuring food security in the country and the world.

He proposed that developing countries enhance the effectiveness of the South-South cooperation, in which Vietnam is willing to share experience and work with other countries to develop agriculture and rural areas, eradicate hunger and reduce poverty, and food security with the support of bilateral and multilateral international partners.

The host suggested that relevant parties build mechanisms to attract investment, conduct research and technological application, especially post-harvest technology, pay attention to high-quality human resources training and the establishment of stable global supply chains based on the principle of mutual respect and sharing, and assist developing countries in agricultural development and transition of the food system towards green, clean, organic, and circular manner.

Leaders of agriculture ministries and Executive Director of Grow Asia Beverley Postma hailed Vietnam for holding the conference amid the risk of a global food crisis due to the disruption of the global supply chain.

They spoke highly of Vietnam's commitments and goals in transforming its food system to be healthy, sustainable, adaptable to climate change, and inclusive.

Agreeing with the Vietnamese PM’s proposals, they pledged to report to their leaders to boost cooperation and wished that Vietnam would send experts to their countries to share experience in ensuring food security and agriculture development, especially in rice, coffee, and seafood.