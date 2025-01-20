PM Pham Minh Chinh visits Vietnamese-invested trade center in Czech Republic

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited the Vietnamese-invested Sapa Trade Center and Tamda Trade Center in the Czech Republic as part of his official visit to the country.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Vietnamese entrepreneurs at the Sapa Trade Center in the Czech Republic (Photo: VNA)

Covering 40ha, the Sapa Trade Center is a cultural Center of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic. The bustling complex features more than 1,000 booths, serving the business needs of about 10,000 Vietnamese people.

At the complex, a Vietnamese language Center has been maintained for 22 years, teaching Vietnamese for thousands of children of Vietnamese families in the Czech Republic, based on textbooks from the Ministry of Education and Training of Vietnam and compiled by teachers here. Currently, there are four classes held on weekends. Besides, the Center also teaches Vietnamese to foreigners and to Vietnamese children with disabilities.

Speaking with the Center’s teachers and children, PM Chinh urged for the strengthening of teaching Vietnamese to children, contributing to educating their patriotism and love of family, and preserving cultural and values and historical traditions of the nation.

Vietnamese is a bridge between generations, he said, suggesting the Center set up online Vietnamese teaching programes. He hoped for continued efforts of teachers and children in teaching and learning Vietnamese.

The PM then visited Tamda supermarket of the Vietnamese-owned Tamda Group specialising in food supply and business real estate. It has seven member companies, including the Tamda Foods wholesale and retail supermarket chain in three major cities in the Czech Republic.

Expressing his delight at the group’ development, PM Pham Minh Chinh suggested expanding the model to other cities in the Czech Republic and European countries, while coordinating to build Vietnamese brands to supply the Czech and European markets.

Praising the Tamda Group for launching the Tamda Media channel in Vietnamese, he requested the group to coordinate with Vietnamese ministries, sectors and agencies to ensure the channel runs smoothly. Along with information about the activities of the Vietnamese community and the host country, and the situation in Vietnam, the channel must strengthen the dissemination of policies, laws, culture and entertainment activities, thus improving the spiritual and cultural life for the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic in particular and Europe in general, he said.

VNA