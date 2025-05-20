President Ho Chi Minh in eyes of Latin American friends

Latin American friends have expressed their admiration for President Ho Chi Minh, who led the Vietnamese people to victories and whose thought continues to guide the country’s development.

Latin American friends have expressed their admiration for President Ho Chi Minh, who led the Vietnamese people to victories and whose thought continues to guide the country’s development. They said Ho Chi Minh’s famous view- “Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom” - became a rallying cry for peace-loving people across Latin America.

Judge Ricardo Alfredo Sodi Cuellar, President of the State of Mexico’s Court of Justice. (Photo: VNA)

Claudio De Negri, Secretary of the Chilean Communist Party’s Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations, still vividly remembers the melody of the "Ballad of Ho Chi Minh" that he and thousands of Chileans sang in the main square of Santiago de Chile during a march in support of Vietnam in the late 1960s.

“Ho, Ho, Ho Chi Minh: We will fight to the end!” is the chorus of the song’s Spanish version that Claudio De Negri, then a student, sang with his hand raised amidst the crowd, despite the fact that, like most Chileans at the time, he had never met Ho Chi Minh or had any direct contact with the people of faraway Vietnam.

Recalling his youth while speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, De Negri, who once served as the Ambassador of Chile to Vietnam, said that during the 1960s, he and dozens of Chilean youth who followed progressive ideologies secretly designed posters and painted murals of Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam, which were then displayed at public locations across the Chilean capital, Santiago. They did this despite the administration’s ban, knowing it could lead to arrest or imprisonment.

Reflecting on President Ho Chi Minh in the run-up to his 135th birthday (May 19, 1890 –2025), De Negri affirmed that his admiration, as well as that of the Chilean people at the time, for the President and the Vietnamese people came naturally. It stemmed from shared ideals of fighting for freedom and peace.

After Cuba, Chile was the second Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, yet this relationship was not solely based on state-level interactions. It began as a deeply humane story, driven by the compassion of pioneers.

In 1969, when Salvador Allende was President of the Chilean Senate, he traveled halfway around the world to Hanoi to meet President Ho Chi Minh. Allende was the last foreign leader on a state visit received by Ho Chi Minh before his death.

During that historic meeting, Allende told the Vietnamese leader: "I will become the President of Chile, and I will honour my people by establishing official diplomatic relations with Vietnam.

"This promise was not only a beautiful moment shared between two revolutionaries, but also a testament to the power of the ideals of peace, independence, and justice. In 1970, Allende became President of Chile. Just a year later, while Vietnam was still in the midst of war, Chile opened its embassy in Hanoi.

Meanwhile, from Quito - the capital of Ecuador, Juan Meriguet Martínez, a member of the leadership of the "Somos Patria" party recounted that in the 1960s and 70s, people of all ages in Ecuador closely followed the news from Vietnam.

The name of President Ho Chi Minh, along with his writings and ideology, became central to revolutionary movements across Latin America, helping spark global solidarity with Vietnam.Meriguet’s own home - like many others in Ecuador - preserves memorabilia such as photographs and books about President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, and other Vietnamese intellectuals, honouring the values Vietnam represents.

In Peru, Hidebrando Cahuanca Segovia, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Peru, expressed deep admiration for Ho Chi Minh’s political and military leadership. He described Ho Chi Minh as the figure who led the Vietnamese people to victories and whose thought continues to guide the country’s development. Ho Chi Minh’s famous view- “Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom” - has become a rallying cry for peace-loving people across Latin America.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, Judge Ricardo Alfredo Sodi Cuellar, President of the State of Mexico’s Court of Justice, noted that the country not only has one of the highest numbers of Ho Chi Minh statues in the world but also a major lecture hall named after him at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

According to Judge Sodi Cuellar, this reflects both the admiration of the Mexican people and the deep respect Ho Chi Minh’s ideas command within academic and intellectual circles.

VNA