Communist Party of Vietnam treasures ties with Russian counterpart: Top leader

General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee To Lam (R) and Chairman of the KPRF Central Committee Gennady Zyuganov. (Photo: VNA)

The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) always attaches importance to its traditional friendship with the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF), General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee To Lam told Chairman of the KPRF Central Committee Gennady Zyuganov at their meeting in Moscow on May 11.

Mr. To Lam praised the KPRF’s recent significant achievements, noting its continued role as one of the leading political parties in Russia that shape key policies guiding Russia through challenges and toward strong development.

He expressed his confidence that with its prestige and experience, the KPRF would further solidify its firm position in Russia’s socio-political life and global communist and workers’ movements.

The General Secretary highlighted the importance of the CPV-KPRF relationship in the Vietnam-Russia relations, considering it as a political foundation to further promote cooperation in all spheres, particularly as Vietnam prepares to enter a new era - the era of the nation's rise. The CPV-KPRF relationship also plays an important role in strengthening and developing the international communist and workers' movement.

Zyuganov, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on its impressive socio-economic achievements in recent years, believing that under the CPV leadership led by General Secretary Lam, Vietnam will continue to thrive and grow stronger in the time ahead.

He expressed his delight at the positive progress in the relationship between the KPRF and the CPV, notably the agreement on expanding and deepening relations signed in January 2024 in Moscow, which has further bolstered the traditional friendship and solid cooperation between the two Parties and the people of Russia and Vietnam.

Both sides agreed to actively realise the cooperation agreement, focusing on facilitating the exchange of delegations by high-ranking leaders between the two Parties and the sharing of information about each Party’s activities, promoting ties between mass organisations, especially the Youth Unions to ensure that the younger generations inherit and carry forward the long-standing bilateral friendship.

They vowed to support the activities of the Russia–Vietnam Friendship Association, foster inter-parliamentary cooperation, and strengthen collaboration between ministries, agencies, and localities, while coordinating stances at multilateral political party forums.

On this occasion, General Secretary To Lam invited Zyuganov and KPRF leaders to pay an official visit to Vietnam.

VNA