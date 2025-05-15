Thai Prime Minister begins official visit to Vietnam

Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s trip marks the first official visit by a Thai Prime Minister in 11 years, since Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit in 2014.

Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrived in Hanoi on Thursday, beginning her two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung on May 15. (Photo: VNA)

The Thai PM was welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung.

During this visit, PM Pham Minh Chinh and PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra will co-chair the 4th Vietnam - Thailand Joint Cabinet Meeting.

PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government places great importance on strengthening cooperation with ASEAN countries, including Vietnam, particularly in terms of economics and tourism.

Welcome ceremony for Thai Government leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra. (Photo: VNA)

Talking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Bangkok, Ambassador Pham Viet Hung stated that Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s trip marks the first official visit by a Thai PM in 11 years, since PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit in 2014. It comes at a significant time when the two countries are looking forward to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1976–2026), an important milestone in the history of their bilateral ties.

Against the backdrop of the enhanced strategic partnership, which has seen comprehensive and substantive development across various fields, the visit offers an important opportunity for the two countries to elevate their relationship to a new height in a more practical and effective manner, the diplomat said.

VNA