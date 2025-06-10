PM Pham Minh Chinh meets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Nice

The UN Secretary-General affirmed that meetings with Vietnamese leaders, including PM Pham Minh Chinh, at international conferences have become a tradition in the partnership between UN and Vietnam.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Nice, France, on June 9 during their attendance of the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3). (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Nice, France, on June 9 (local time) during their attendance of the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3).

PM Pham Minh Chinh congratulated the UN on the successful organisation of the UNOC3, anf highly valued the role of the Secretary-General and UN agencies in promoting sustainable development and maritime cooperation. He expressed his thanks to the United Nations for supporting Vietnam's Doi moi (renewal) and development over the past nearly 40 years.

He affirmed that Vietnam values and supports the UN’s central role in global governance, while stressing that the country will continue to support multilateralism and international law, contribute to global efforts to promote dialogue and cooperation, and reform the United Nations in an effective manner.

He proposed the UN’s continue to support Vietnam in promoting marine economic development, and improving natural disaster resilience and response, climate change adaptation and implementing energy transition.

The UN Secretary-General congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic achievements, and described Vietnam as a model of peace and sustainable development, contributing to raising the voice and role of developing countries.

He said he hopes for close coordination with Vietnam to implement the important results achieved at this conference, thus contributing to peace, stability, inclusive and sustainable development in the world.

Guterres agreed PM Pham Minh Chinh's comprehensive, people-centred approach in addressing emerging global issues.

The two leaders also agreed to further strengthen ASEAN-UN relations, promote ASEAN's bridging role in promoting dialogue and cooperation in the context of complex developments in the region and world with many emerging contradictions and conflicts.

The Vietnamese PM took the occasion to thank the United Nations Secretary-General for accepting the invitation to visit Vietnam and co-chair the signing ceremony of the UN anti-cybercrime convention in Hanoi in this October.

