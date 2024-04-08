Science/technology

PM orders more efforts to ensure information security

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed to issue an official dispatch requesting ministries, sectors and localities to exert efforts to ensure information security, given recent increases in cyberattacks, especially the presence of ransomware.

In the document, the Government leader stressed that as many information systems providing online services to serve people and businesses with a large scale and big impact on the society, they need to receive due attention to be able to ensure information security at the highest level.

He asked ministers, heads of ministerial-level and governmental agencies, Chairpersons of People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, and businesses to be responsible before the law and the Prime Minister if the information systems under their authority of management do not ensure information security, allowing serious incidents to occur.

They were urged to direct the overall review and assessment of the situation of ensuring security for information systems in accordance with the guidance of the Ministry of Information and Communications, and send results to the ministry before April 30, 2024.

The Minister of Information and Communications was required to instruct media and press agencies to coordinate with ministries, sectors and localities to step up the dissemination of information security-related laws, and raise public awareness of ensuring information security.

The Ministries of Public Security and National Defence were asked to strengthen the assurance of information security in accordance with their assigned functions and tasks and in the fields under their management; and coordinate with the Ministry of Information and Communications to organise inspections and handle any related violations.

Ministries, sectors and localities should proactively work with the Ministries of Information and Communications, Public Security, and National Defence to direct organisations and businesses providing online services to strengthen the assurance of information security, and fully comply with legal regulations on this issue.

