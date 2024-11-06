PM meets Chinese major firms

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met separately with Chinese leading infrastructure and energy corporations in Kunming on November 6 to bolster bilateral cooperation in the areas.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Chairman of the China Railway Construction Corporation Dai Hegen (Photo: VNA)

The meetings took place as part of his ongoing trip to China to attend the eighth Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit, the 10th Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit, and the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Cooperation Summit, and to hold bilateral activities in the neighbouring country.

At the events, the Vietnamese Government leader said he welcomes Chinese investment in the country and highlighted the flourish neighbourly friendship between the two countries.He stressed that enterprises of both sides should strengthen cooperation and promote the realisation of high-level agreements and specific cooperation initiatives and make the Vietnam – China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance develop in a deeper and more comprehensive and sustainable fashion.

The leader called for enhanced collaboration through specific projects along with preferential financial support, technology transfer, R&D cooperation, and human resources training, among others, helping Vietnamese firms better integrate into corporate and global supply chains.

Vietnam is pushing ahead its three strategic breakthroughs in fine-tuning institutions and laws, building hard and soft infrastructure, and developing human resources, he said, affirming it has created all favourable conditions in accordance with current regulations so that Chinese investors could work effectively and sustainably in the country.

In a meeting with Chairman of the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) Dai Hegen, PM Chinh hailed the enterprise’s effective and sustainable business and investment activities across the globe.

Welcoming the CRCC’s plan to expand its operation in Vietnam, he underscored that the Government always accompanies and supports the corporation’s activities in the country, and encouraged the firm’s engagement in Vietnam’s railway projects, particularly the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong, Hanoi – Lang Son, Hai Phong – Mong Cai railways, and several expressway projects linking Vietnamese and Chinese localities.

The Chinese official said the firm is willing to join the projects and commits to meeting all of the set objectives.

He recommended the Vietnamese side expedite and streamline administrative procedures and the Chinese one provide assistance for the feasibility study and assign specific tasks to the CRCC so that it can begin construction in December next year.

The CRCC, ranked 39th in the Fortune Global 500, has cooperated with Vietnam in the railway sector for years.In a meeting with Chairman of Huadien Corporation Jiang Yi, PM Pham Minh Chinh suggested the enterprise work with Vietnamese partners on clean energy development and power distribution and trade.Welcoming the corporation’s plan to expand investment and business activities in Vietnam, PM Pham Minh Chinh recommended several areas for enhanced cooperation, including investment proposals, transfer of modern technology solutions, and management expertise sharing.

He also asked the Huadien to study collaboration in Vietnam’s priority areas such as the establishment of energy industrial centres integrated with concentrated industrial parks, the building of processing and manufacturing centres, and human resources development.

Chairman of Huadien Corporation Jiang Yi said Huadien has attached much importance to the Vietnamese market and landed US$2.8 billion there, adding the corporation wants to enhance investment in the country across the areas of wind energy, green hydrogen, energy storage projects, and power system upgrade.

The same day, PM Pham Minh Chinh had a working session with Vice Chairman of Energy China Zhang Deliang, encouraging the firm to expand its operation in wind power, solar power, liquefied natural gas power, and transport infrastructure development in Vietnam.

He affirmed that Vietnam always creates favourable conditions for Chinese companies, including Energy China, to effectively, successfully, and sustainably do business in the country. The corporation leader, for his part, said Energy China is carrying out 16 projects worth US$2.2 billion in Vietnam.

He expressed his confidence in the country’s investment climate, saying the corporation wants to engage in offshore wind power, LNG power and transport projects in Vietnam.

Vietnamplus