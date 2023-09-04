PM leaves Hanoi for Jakarta to attend 43rd ASEAN Summit

The attendance is made at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Chair of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings. The events will take place in Jakarta from September 4-7, marking the culmination of Indonesia's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023. In line with the Chair’s theme of “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”, the summit provides an opportunity for ASEAN leaders to discuss and chart the directions for strengthening the ASEAN Community and making the bloc the focal point of growth amidst the complexities and changes in the current global and regional landscape.

The PM is being accompanied by Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan; Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien; Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung; Deputy Minister of National Defence Le Huy Vinh; Deputy Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang; Vice Chairman of the Government Office Nguyen Xuan Thanh; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet; Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc and Permanent Representatives of Vietnam to ASEAN Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang.

Vietnam officially joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on July 28, 1995. Promoting its role as a nucleus for unity and cohesion, the country actively promoted the accession of Laos, Myanmar (in 1997), and Cambodia (in 1999) to the bloc shortly after becoming a member. These efforts contributed to realizing the idea of an ASEAN encompassing all 10 Southeast Asian countries, creating a significant transformation within the organization and the regional situation at that time.

Vietnam has made substantial contributions to defining ASEAN’s goals, development directions, and major policies while playing a part in building and passing several crucial documents such as the ASEAN Vision 2020, ASEAN Charter, and ASEAN Community Vision 2025. Given complex global and regional dynamics, Vietnam has participated in shaping the region's principles and "rules of the game", joining ASEAN’s efforts to ensure peace, security, stability, dialogue, and cooperation. With other member states, Vietnam has proactively and vigorously promoted community-building across all pillars, from politics and economics to culture and society, with a strong emphasis on enhancing ASEAN connectivity and expanding relations with global partners.

PM Chinh’s attendance at the 43rd ASEAN Summit aims to continue implementing Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation in line with the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and Directive No. 25 of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat; and convey the major message of the Party, State and Government to ASEAN and international friends about a Vietnam of friendliness, cooperation, integration and more active, proactive and effective participation in the regional processes.