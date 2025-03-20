PM demands accelerated progress on digitalization, administrative streamlining

The Prime Minister yesterday urged digital transformation and administrative reform, emphasizing efficiency and data connectivity, while highlighting progress and setting ambitious targets for Project 06 implementation.

Civil servants are processing administrative procedures for citizens and businesses via the HCMC administrative procedure e-Portal (File photo: SGGP)



During the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed general agreement with the content of the presented reports, deliberations, and expressed opinions. He directed relevant agencies to adapt the expressed views, finalize and issue the Prime Minister’s Conclusion, in his role as Head of the Steering Committee for Science and Technology Development, Innovation, Digital Transformation, and Project 06, for promulgation, thereby ensuring unified implementation in the forthcoming period.

The Prime Minister re-emphasized the paramount importance of advancing science and technology, fostering innovation, driving digital transformation, streamlining administrative procedures, and implementing Project 06.

He stressed that these initiatives are “indispensable, requiring effective execution, a decisive transition from conceptualization to tangible action, and the delivery of concrete outcomes that benefit the nation, its people”.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the progress achieved in these domains, particularly the resolute leadership and coordinated implementation from central to grassroots levels, which have generated new momentum and societal engagement.

However, he also identified persistent shortcomings, including delayed promulgation of five decrees, sluggish progress on numerous program, plan, and project tasks, and a digital transformation trajectory that fails to capitalize on national potential and stimulate economic growth.

The Prime Minister then articulated five guiding principles. These principles are complemented by three pivotal tasks for all levels of government, sectors, localities, and stakeholders:

accelerating national digitization; pursuing the unconstrained reduction and simplification of administrative procedures; fostering comprehensive digital citizenship.

The overarching motto is encapsulated in the phrase, “a streamlined apparatus, interconnected data, and intelligent governance”.

To expedite the implementation of Project 06, the Prime Minister mandated strict adherence to Directive No. 07/CT-TTg, the development of comprehensive implementation plans, the formulation of specific solutions, and the establishment of detailed roadmaps, ensuring “clear personnel, defined tasks, specific timelines, delineated responsibilities, and measurable outcomes”, while assigning clear accountability to individual agencies and personnel.

Ministries and agencies are to implement the reduction of dossier requirements for 324 administrative procedures where paper-based information has been integrated into electronic identification accounts, with completion targeted for the second quarter of 2025.

Project 06 Implementation Progress as of March 18: Ministries and agencies have completed the integration of 58 out of 76 essential administrative procedures onto the National Public Service Portal.

The Ministry of Public Security has reviewed 459 administrative procedures from various ministries and agencies, identifying 324 procedures eligible for reduction.

The Ministry of Construction has established a roadmap for the implementation of VNeID and biometric technologies at Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai International Airports.

The Ministry of Health has launched and operationalized the Health Data Coordination System. To date, 142 medical examination and treatment facilities across 29 localities are utilizing electronic medical records.

Currently, 98 percent of civil status data has been digitized, and 99 percent of civil servant and public employee data has been cleansed against the National Population Database.

The Ministry of Public Security anticipates the operationalization of the National Data Center by August 2025. Source: Ministry of Public Security

By Ham Luong – Translated by Thanh Tam