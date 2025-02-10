PM asks Hoa Phat to produce steel for railway projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said Hoa Phat Group plays a key role in the development of the domestic steel industry and the broader industrialisation and modernisation efforts of the country.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and workers at the Hoa Phat Dung Quat Iron and Steel Production Complex in Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 9 urged Hoa Phat Group to produce high-quality steel in service of railway projects, particularly the North-South high-speed railway project.

Visiting the Hoa Phat Dung Quat Iron and Steel Production Complex located within the Dung Quat Economic Zone in the central province of Quang Ngai, the leader conveyed the regards and wishes from Party General Secretary To Lam to the group’s staff, and noted confidence that it will maintain double-digit growth in the coming years.

He praised Hoa Phat for its achievements after eight years of investment in Quang Ngai, highlighting its contributions to industrial production, job creation, budget revenue, and social welfare in the locality.

The PM stressed that as Vietnam pursues industrialisation and modernisation, it requires strong foundational industries such as steel, chemicals, energy, and oil and gas, adding Hoa Phat plays a key role in the development of the domestic steel industry and the broader industrialisation and modernisation efforts of the country.

PM Pham Minh Chinh reiterated his call for the group to continue studying and producing high-quality steel, diversifying its product range to support national development.

He also urged Hoa Phat to maintain compliance with legal regulations, uphold its social responsibilities, protect the environment, ensure social welfare, and prioritise the well-being of its workers.

The PM affirmed the Government’s support and commitment to creating the best possible conditions for businesses to thrive. He also directed relevant ministries, agencies, and Quang Ngai to review and address Hoa Phat's proposals to facilitate its expansion in production and business activities.

According to Chairman of Hoa Phat Group Tran Dinh Long, Hoa Phat is currently Vietnam’s leading steel producer and ranks among the top 50 largest steel manufacturers globally. It has exported steel to 40 countries and territories worldwide.

The group has invested US$7 billion in the Dung Quat Economic Zone, with key projects including the Hoa Phat Dung Quat Iron and Steel Production Complex and the Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 Iron and Steel Production Complex, totaling more than VND171 trillion (US$6.75 billion).

Since 2017 through 2024, Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel has contributed nearly VND35 trillion to the state budget. Hoa Phat’s projects at the Dung Quat Economic Zone have directly created jobs for approximately 17,000 workers.

Chairman of Hoa Phat Group Tran Dinh Long said Hoa Phat has committed to increasing its annual contributions to the state budget by 15-16 percent during the 2026-2030 period.

