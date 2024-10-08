PM arrives in Laos for 44th, 45th ASEAN Summits

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on October 8, beginning his trip to Laos to attend the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his encourage are greeted at the airport by Lao Minister of Energy and Mines Phosay Sayyasone and other Lao officials, along with Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam, among other diplomats. (Photo: VNA)

Under the theme “ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience”, the meetings will be held in Vientiane with more than 20 activities. Delegates will work on about 80 documents on ASEAN’s priorities, intra-bloc cooperation, as well as collaboration between it and partners.

There will also be the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit, dialogues between leaders of ASEAN countries and representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, and young people, along with the second summit of the Asia Zero Emission Community.

The PM is scheduled to deliver a key speech on Vietnam’s views on issues facing ASEAN and the region, and discuss with other delegates solutions to improve regional cooperation and connectivity quality, accelerate the building of the ASEAN Community, and enhance the relations between the bloc and partners, along with regional and international issues of shared concern.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of ASEAN countries and ASEAN’s partners. Notably, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will meet high-ranking leaders of the Lao Party and State in order to strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

VNA