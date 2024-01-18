Business

Petrol prices up in latest adjustment

Retail prices of petrol were revised up in the latest adjustment on January 18 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, the prices of E5 RON92 and RON 95-III increased by VND377 and VND547 to no more than VND21,418 (US$0.87) and VND22,482 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, diesel 0.05S and kerosene are sold at VND20,194 per litre and VND20,536 per litre, up VND487 and VND205, respectively, and the price of mazut oil decreased by VND307 to VND15,508 per kilogram.

The two ministries decided to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for mazut oil at VND300 per kilogramme, the same as in the previous adjustment.

