Petrol prices surge three times in row

The Inter-Ministry of Industry, Trade and Finance this afternoon adjusted the retail prices of gasoline in the domestic market.

At this adjustment session, the petrol prices rose three times in a row in nearly one month.

Following the latest adjustment at 3 p.m. on June 27, the retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95-III rose by VND506 and VND544 to VND22,014 (US$0.86) and VND23,010 (US$0.9) per liter, respectively.

Besides, other kinds of fuel were adjusted to increase as well. Accordingly, that of 0.05S diesel and kerosene rose by VND329 and VND258 to VND20,689 (US$0.81) and VND20,614 (0.8) per litter respectively.

Mazut 180CST 3.5S surged by VND223 to VND17,446 (US$0.68) per kilogram.

Therefore, after the adjustment, the highest increase of around VND23,000 (US$0.9) per litter belonged to RON95 which was lower than the benchmark of VND25,000 (US$0.98) per litter set at the beginning of May, 2024.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

