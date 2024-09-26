Business

Petrol prices surge slightly from 3 p.m. on September 26

SGGPO

The Inter-Ministry of Industry, Trade and Finance this afternoon adjusted the retail prices of gasoline in the domestic market with an adjustment of increasing over the previous trading session.

X.jpg
Illustrative photo

Following this adjustment at 3 p.m. on September 26, the retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95-III rose by VND679 and VND756 to VND19,620 (US$0.79) and VND20,518 (US$0.83) per liter, respectively.

Similarly, other kinds of fuel were adjusted to surge as well. Accordingly, that of 0.05S diesel and kerosene were increased by VND463 and VND322 to VND17,506 (US$0.70) and VND17,873 (US$0.72) per litter respectively.

Mazut (fuel oil) 180CST 3.5S was up by VND531 to VND15,357 (US$0.62) per kilogram.

The Inter-Ministry of Industry, Trade and Finance decided not to extract or use the Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund for fuel of all kinds during this trading session.

The adjustment decision aimed at ensuring that retail prices of gasoline in the domestic market would reflect the fluctuation of world petrol prices.

Besides, the adjustment would encourage the usage of biofuel through the maintenance of a suitable balance on prices between E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

suitable balance on prices prices between E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95 retail prices of gasoline domestic market fluctuation of world petrol prices

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn