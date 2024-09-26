Petrol prices surge slightly from 3 p.m. on September 26

The Inter-Ministry of Industry, Trade and Finance this afternoon adjusted the retail prices of gasoline in the domestic market with an adjustment of increasing over the previous trading session.

Following this adjustment at 3 p.m. on September 26, the retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95-III rose by VND679 and VND756 to VND19,620 (US$0.79) and VND20,518 (US$0.83) per liter, respectively.

Similarly, other kinds of fuel were adjusted to surge as well. Accordingly, that of 0.05S diesel and kerosene were increased by VND463 and VND322 to VND17,506 (US$0.70) and VND17,873 (US$0.72) per litter respectively.

Mazut (fuel oil) 180CST 3.5S was up by VND531 to VND15,357 (US$0.62) per kilogram.

The Inter-Ministry of Industry, Trade and Finance decided not to extract or use the Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund for fuel of all kinds during this trading session.

The adjustment decision aimed at ensuring that retail prices of gasoline in the domestic market would reflect the fluctuation of world petrol prices.

Besides, the adjustment would encourage the usage of biofuel through the maintenance of a suitable balance on prices between E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong