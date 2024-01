Retail prices of petrol were revised up in the latest adjustment on January 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

The prices of E5 RON92 and RON 95-III increased by VND35 and VND19 to no more than VND22,041 (US$0.9) and VND21,935 per liter, respectively.

Meanwhile, the costs of diesel and kerosene were capped at VND19,707 and VND20,331 per liter, rising by VND339 and VND374, respectively. Mazut oil was sold for a maximum of VND15,815 per kg, up VND320.

The two ministries decided to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund for mazut oil, at VND300 per kilogram, the same as the previous adjustment.

VNA