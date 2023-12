Retail prices of petrol were revised up in the latest adjustment on December 21 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

The prices of RON 95-III and E5 RON92 increased by VND740 and VND687 to VND22,145 (US$0.9) and VND21,199 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of diesel, kerosene and mazut went up to VND19,524, VND20,494 per litre and VND15,265 per kg, respectively.

The two ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone 36 adjustments, with 19 up, 14 down, and four unchanged.

Vietnamplus