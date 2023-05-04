Petrol prices revised down by more than VND1,000 per litre

Petrol prices were reduced in the latest adjustment from 15:00 on May 4 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

The retail prices of RON 95-III and E5 RON 92 were cut by VND1,310 and VND1,250 to VND22,320 (0US$.95) and VND21,430 per litre, respectively.

The price of diesel oil now stands at VND18,250 per litre, down VND1,140 and that of kerosene was VND18,520 per litre, a decrease of VND960.

Meanwhile, the price of mazut decreased by VND340 to VND15,500 per kg.

The two ministries also decided to extract 500 VND per litre from RON 95-III and E5 RON 92, and VND300 per litre from diesel, mazut and kerosene for the petrol price stabilization fund.

According to the Government’s Decree 95/2021/ND-CP, the petrol and oil prices will be adjusted every ten days, normally on the 1st, 11th, and 21st days of every month. The latest adjustment was made on April 21. However, May 1 fell on the five-day holidays from April 29 to May 3, so the adjustment was delayed to May 4.