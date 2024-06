The retail prices of fuel and gasoline of all kinds have been on the rise again since 3 p.m. on June 20 following the adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

In this price adjustment, gasoline price hit nearly VND22,500 (US$0.88) per liter.

The retail price of E5RON92 rose by VND198 to VND21,508 (US$0.84) per liter, while that of RON95-III went up by VND231 to VND22,466 (US$0.88) per liter.

The prices of diesel, kerosene and mazut 180CST are now priced at VND20,360 (US$0.8) per liter, VND20,356 (US$0.8) per liter and VND17,223 (US$0,67) per kilogram.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong