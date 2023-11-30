Petrol prices increase on November 30

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance on November 30 decided to increase the retail prices of petrol products.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 rose VND109 to VND21,799 (US$0.9) per litter, while that of RON95-III reduced by VND34 to VND22,900 per litter.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil were adjusted to VND20,196 per litter, down VND87 per litter; those of kerosene and mazut increased to VND21,116 per litter and VND15,729 per kilogram, up VND172 and VND91, and respectively.

With this price adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund.