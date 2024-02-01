Petrol prices increase in latest adjustment

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The ceiling price of RON95-III went up VND753 to VND24,160 (US$0.98) per litre, while that of E5RON92 was raised VND742 to VND22,913 per litre.



The prices of diesel oil 0.05S and kerosene were capped at VND20,999 and VND20,923 per litre, up VND623 and VND379, respectively.



Meanwhile, mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is now sold at no more than VND16,087 per kilogramme, an increase of VND593.



Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone five adjustments, with four up and one down.

Vietnamplus