Petrol prices down in latest adjustment

Retail prices of petrol were revised down on November 13 in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Those of RON 95-III and E5 RON 92 were cut by VND390 and VND340 to VND23,530 (US$0.97) and VND22,270 VND per liter, respectively.

This is the first reduction after two increases in a row in late October and early November.

Meanwhile, the prices of diesel, kerosene, and mazut were reduced to between 15,620 and 21,510 per liter or kilogram.

The ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone 32 adjustments, with 18 up, 10 down, and four unchanged.

The price adjustment is intended to ensure that the fluctuation of petrol and gas prices in the country is in line with changes in prices in the world while encouraging the use of biofuel as well as minimizing the negative impact on socio-economic development, production, and business activities, among others.