Petrol prices decrease sharply from 3 p.m. on August 22

The Inter-Ministry of Industry, Trade and Finance this afternoon adjusted the retail prices of gasoline in the domestic market.

Following five sessions of decreasing and one increasing session in the latest adjustment, the retail prices of gasoline in the domestic market this afternoon reduced sharply.



Following this adjustment at 3 p.m. on August 22, the retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95-III fell by VND458 and VND535 to VND20,424 (US$0.81) and VND21,317 (US$0.85) per liter, respectively.

Besides, other kinds of fuel were adjusted to reduce below VND20,000 (US$0.80) per liter. Accordingly, that of 0.05S diesel and kerosene were cut by VND454 and VND423 to VND18,776 (US$0.75) and VND19,149 (US$0.76) per litter respectively.

Mazut 180CST 3.5S decreased by VND489 to VND15,756 (US$0.63) per kilogram.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong