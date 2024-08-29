Business

Petrol prices continue to decrease from 3 p.m. on August 29

The Inter-Ministry of Industry, Trade and Finance this afternoon adjusted the retail prices of gasoline in the domestic market.

At the adjustment session, the petrol prices continued to reduce.

Accordingly, following this adjustment at 3 p.m. on August 29, the retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95-III fell by VND92 and VND208 to VND20,332 (US$0.81) and VND21,109 (US$0.84) per liter, respectively.

Besides, other kinds of fuel were adjusted to reduce below VND20,000 (US$0.80) per liter.

Accordingly, that of 0.05S diesel and kerosene were cut by VND299 and VND84 to VND18,477 (US$0.74) and VND19,065 (US$0.76) per litter respectively.

Mazut 180CST 3.5S decreased by VND194 to VND15,562 (US$0.62) per kilogram.

Following the adjustment, the Inter-Ministry of Industry, Trade and Finance continued not to make any provision and did not use the petrol price stabilization fund to impact the petroleum prices.

Thus, there have been the eight latest adjustment sessions of petrol prices, including five decreasing sessions in a row, one surging session and two decreasing sessions again.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

