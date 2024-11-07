Personal information disclosure through online games warned

The disclosure and leakage of personal data on cyberspace as well as the provision of electronic game services has been developing complicatedly.

Overview of the conference

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications yesterday collaborated with the Ho Chi Minh City eSports Federation, Electronics Information and Communication Association along with relevant units and associations to host a conference named “Implementation on Legal Regulations for the Management, Provision and Use of Online Video Gaming Services”.

According to Senior Lieutenant Colonel Le Minh Hai, Deputy Head of Cyber Security and Hi-tech Crime Prevention Division (PA05) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, the disclosure and leakage of personal data on cyberspace in general and in the provision of electronic game services has been developing complicatedly.

The reason was due to limited protection of personal information of organizations and businesses and arbitrary provision of data to third parties without the consent of the data subject.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Ngoc Hoi speaks at the conference.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Ngoc Hoi said that apart from the positive aspects of e-sports, the society is still concerned about game addiction in children and the use of video games for gambling.

Delegates discuss at the conference.

In the upcoming time, the department will closely collaborate with the municipal Department of Public Security to strengthen control and inspection over electronic game services provided by a number of businesses with signs of gambling, prize exchange and advertisement allowing players to use crypto in electronic games to exchange for valuable rewards.

By Thanh Trong- Translated by Huyen Huong