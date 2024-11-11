Business

Pepper prices in Southeast localities surge to nearly US$5.5 per kilogram

The pepper prices in the Southeast localities comprising Dong Nai, Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Binh Phuoc provinces are now traded at VND138,000 (US$5.46) to VND139,000 (US$5.5) per kilogram.

Director of the Loc Quang Organic Pepper Cooperative in Loc Ninh District, Binh Phuoc Province Pham Thanh Chung said that the price of pepper saw signs of high rise.

The main reason was the decrease in supply affected by weather and people's crop conversion trends. In addition, speculators are continuing to buy pepper.

It is forecasted that the pepper output of Vietnam would reach around 170,000 tons in the upcoming harvest season, accounting for 35 percent to 40 percent of the total world supply and the high rise on pepper price would bring sustainable export activities in the four last months of the year.

