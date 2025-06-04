Party official receives Advisor to Japan-VN Parliamentary Friendship Alliance

Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee called on the JVPFA and Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the JVPFA, himself to continue contributing to the promotion of cultural ties.

Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Policies and Strategies (right) and Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance (JVPFA). (Photo: VNA)

Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Policies and Strategies, hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 4 for Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance (JVPFA).

Mr. Tran Luu Quang expressed his delight at the rapid and substantive development of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Japan, noting that the recent official visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his spouse has opened up new areas of cooperation between the two countries.

He called on the JVPFA and Takebe himself to continue contributing to the promotion of cultural ties, people-to-people exchanges, and human resource training, thereby further deepening the friendly and cooperative relationship between the two nations.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang highly valued the recent developments of the Vietnam-Japan University (VJU) as well as the university’s vision and orientation on training human resources for digital and green transition, meeting both countries' quality personnel demand.

He proposed the university focus on training in science, technology, and innovation in order to make a substantive contribution to Vietnam’s future development. Additionally, he suggested incorporating more cultural studies into the curriculum so that the VJU could become a model for international cooperation in higher education, while fostering high-quality human resources for both Vietnam and Japan.

For his part, Takebe briefed his host of the university’s recent operations, with student intake increasing by 2.5 times, and enrolment expected to reach around 1,000 students in the upcoming academic year.

Acknowledging Vietnam’s rich pool of talent, Takebe reaffirmed the university’s goal of becoming a leading institution for the training of high-quality human resources for Vietnam, Japan, and the wider region. He underscored efforts to support Vietnamese students in gaining professional experience in Japan, and returning to contribute to Vietnam's development, as well as to strengthen links to attract further investments from Japanese small and medium-sized enterprises into Vietnam.

He affirmed his commitment to mobilising support from Japanese businesses, research institutions, and scholars for the university, while proposing the establishment of a Japanese Studies Certificate Examination to help Vietnamese students deepen their understanding of Japanese culture and society.

VNA