Party official meets with Communist Party USA in New York

At the meeting between Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education and representatives of the Communist Party USA in New York on September 24 (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education, had a meeting with the Communist Party USA in New York on September 24 as part of his participation in 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79).

Lauding the party’s role in the past decade, Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia expressed his deep gratitude for the support from it and US people toward Vietnam during the country’s fight for national independence and reunification, overcoming war consequences, seeking justice for Agent Orange victims, and fostering the normalisation and growth of Vietnam-US relations.

He also stressed the four consistent principles upheld by the CPV, including firmly adhering to and creatively developing Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh ideology, maintaining the goals of national independence and socialism, and staying committed to the Party’s reform path. It is also necessary to uphold Party building principles and safeguard the socialist nation, the official noted.

Rossana Cambron, Co-chair of the Communist Party USA, expressed her admiration for Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and success in Party building under the CPV’s leadership. She said these accomplishments serve as a source of inspiration and encouragement for American communists and workers.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation and promote exchanges and youth education, in a bid to deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two parties and people and make contributions to peace, friendship, and the spread of progressive values of the mankind.

Vietnamplus