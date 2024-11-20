Party chief welcomes Armenian NA President

Party General Secretary To Lam on November 19 received President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) and President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan at their meeting in Hanoi on November 19 (Photo: VNA)

It is the first of its kind by a top legislator of Armenia since the two countries established diplomatic relations over three decades ago.

The Party chief expressed his confidence that the visit would provide new momentum to enhance the bilateral traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation in the coming period.

Noting that the friendship has stood the test of time and historical changes, Mr. To Lam expressed his appreciation for Armenia’s support for Vietnam’s national development efforts.

In implementing its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralism, and diversification of relations, Vietnam always places importance on strengthening ties with traditional partners, including Armenia, affirmed the leader.

Praising the fruitful outcomes of Simonyan’s talks with NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Lam described the event as a milestone in advancing the parliamentary relations. He said room remains tremendous for bilateral cooperation in various fields and suggested key measures to strengthen the friendship toward effectiveness and practical outcomes, contributing to regional and global peace, stability, and development.

Simonyan underscored his country’s appreciation of its long-standing friendship with Vietnam.

He said this is a pivotal moment to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse areas and expressed agreement with his host’s suggestions of such measures, including fostering joint work in education, training, and people-to-people exchanges.

Vietnamplus