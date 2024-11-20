Party chief suggests Vietnam, Mongolia promote practical, effective cooperation

Vietnam and Mongolia should enhance practical and effective cooperation in sectors that align with their respective potential and strength, Party General Secretary To Lam said.

Party General Secretary To Lam (right) and Mongolian Minister for Food, Agriculture and Light Industry Jadamba Enkhbayar. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam and Mongolia should enhance practical and effective cooperation in sectors that align with their respective potential and strength, Party General Secretary To Lam said during his reception for Mongolian Minister for Food, Agriculture and Light Industry Jadamba Enkhbayar in Hanoi on November 19.

Expressing his delight at the progress made over the past seven decades since the establishment of the countries’ diplomatic relations, the Party chief commended the organisation of the 19th meeting of the Vietnam-Mongolia intergovernmental committee and stressed its importance in implementing high-level common perceptions and the joint statement on upgrading bilateral ties to a comprehensive partnership.

He urged both sides to strengthen their relationship in politics, security, defence, economy-trade, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Minister Jadamba Enkhbayar, who is on a visit to Vietnam to co-chair the 19th meeting, said Lam's recent state visit to Mongolia opened a new chapter in bilateral relations with the issuance of the joint statement.

Underscoring Mongolia’s appreciation for the countries’ traditional friendship and its recognition of Vietnam as a key partner in Asia and a “third neighbour,” the minister said he strongly agrees with the Party chief's recommendations for deepening the relations in the time to come.

As the chairperson of Mongolia's subcommittee in the intergovernmental committee, he pledged to work closely with related Vietnamese agencies to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Vietnamplus