International

Party chief receives FedEx Founder, Executive Chairman in Hanoi

Party General Secretary To Lam received Frederick W. Smith, Founder and Executive Chairman of the US-based multinational conglomerate FedEx, in Hanoi on February 25.

party-general-secretary-to-lam.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam (R) and Frederick W. Smith, Founder and Executive Chairman of FedEx, at their meeting in Hanoi on February 25. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam commended FedEx’s achievements in Vietnam over the past three decades and affirmed his support for the company’s continued expansion in key sectors such as infrastructure, services, and transport, contributing to strengthening global supply chains and positioning Vietnam as a major logistics hub.

At the meeting, the Party leader highlighted the strong development of Vietnam-US relations, particularly in 2025, as the two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties and recently upgraded bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Party General Secretary To Lam commended FedEx’s achievements in Vietnam over the past three decades and affirmed his support for the company’s continued expansion in key sectors such as infrastructure, services, and transport, contributing to strengthening global supply chains and positioning Vietnam as a major logistics hub. He urged FedEx to collaborate closely with Vietnamese authorities to swiftly and effectively implement its business expansion plans in the country.

The Party chief noted that 2025 marks a critical year for the Southeast Asian nation as it prepares for a breakthrough phase of development. He expressed his hope that the company would prioritise Vietnam as a key market while affirming the country’s priority given to long-standing partners like FedEx.

2-vna-to-lam-fedex.jpg
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Mr. Frederick W. Smith expressed his pride in FedEx’s contributions to Vietnam’s economic growth over the past three decades and highlighted Vietnam’s potential to become a leading logistics centre in the region and the world.

He also outlined the conglomerate’s plans to further expand operations in Vietnam, including enhancing its presence at Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai international airports as well as exploring future expansion at Long Thanh and Gia Binh airports. These efforts aim to boost Vietnam’s transport capacity and integration into global supply chains.

Additionally, Party General Secretary To Lam encouraged FedEx and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to deepen their cooperation with Vietnam in the development of pediatric cancer treatment. FedEx has long supported the hospital’s collaboration with the Vietnamese national cancer hospital and the Vietnam National Children’s Hospital in this field.

In response, Mr. Frederick W. Smith pledged to engage with St. Jude’s leaders upon his return to the US to develop a concrete support plan. He expressed his hope that Vietnam could achieve a pediatric cancer recovery rate of 94 percent, similar to that in the US.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Party General Secretary To Lam FedEx Founder Executive Chairman FedEx’s contributions to Vietnam’s economic growth FedEx’s achievements in Vietnam

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn