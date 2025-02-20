Party chief hosts Cuban top diplomat in Hanoi

The Party chief stressed that Vietnam considers its solidarity, support, and cooperation with Cuba as a responsibility and a moral obligation, serving the benefits of both nations and contributing to progressive movements worldwide.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam (R) and Cuba's Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla in Hanoi on February 19. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam on February 19 received Cuba's Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, who is on a three-day official visit to Vietnam.

At the reception, General Secretary To Lam affirmed Vietnam’s deep appreciation for Cuba’s solidarity and support and expressed his confidence that, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba, the Caribbean country will continue overcoming challenges and achieving new milestones in national construction and protection.

The Party chief stressed that Vietnam considers its solidarity, support, and cooperation with Cuba as a responsibility and a moral obligation, serving the benefits of both nations and contributing to progressive movements worldwide.

The General Secretary urged the two sides to effectively implement ongoing cooperation projects in food production and energy, while expanding collaboration in promising sectors such as biotechnology, healthcare, and tourism. He also called for continued efforts in implementing existing cooperation mechanisms and agreements between the two Parties and governments.

For his part, Bruno Parrilla stated Cuba regards Vietnam as a model of successful socialist-oriented reform and socio-economic development. He believed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Southeast Asian nation will achieve even greater accomplishments. He also underscored Cuba’s strong commitment to strengthening party-to-party relations, which form a solid foundation for the bilateral ties.

The minister extended gratitude for Vietnam’s solidarity and practical support, particularly in agriculture and food security, as well as its consistent support for Cuba in multilateral forums. He praised Vietnamese businesses for their long-term investment in Cuba, noting that Vietnam remains the largest Asian investor in the Caribbean country.

Both host and guest reiterated their determination to further deepen the exemplary Vietnam-Cuba relationship, which was founded by Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and Cuban leader Fidel Castro and nurtured by generations of leaders and people from both nations. They agreed to actively implement high-level commitments and agreements and to jointly organise activities for the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Year 2025 to celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1960–2025).

General Secretary To Lam conveyed his warm regards to Cuban General Raul Castro and other senior leaders, and expressed his expectation for the visit to Vietnam by First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel.

