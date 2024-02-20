Over 97 percent of workers return to work in HCMC

As of February 19, almost all businesses, factories and enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City started their operation after the Tet holiday with more than 97 percent of workers returning to their factories.

Workers are given lucky money

Ms. Kieu Ngoc Hoa, Head of the Human Resources Department, Samsung Electronics Company in Thu Duc City-based High-Tech Park, said that by February 19, 98 percent of the company's workers had returned to the southern metropolis to work after the traditional Tet holiday.

On the first working days of the year, the board of directors and the company's union executive committee went to each department and division to give lucky money and wish workers a successful year.

During the 2024 Lunar New Year, in addition to Tet bonuses, the company also organized 32 free-of-charge buses to take more than 900 workers back to their hometowns for Tet reunions with their relatives and pick them up in Ho Chi Minh City after Tet. That has helped workers feel secure about returning home and excited to return to work on time without having to worry about buying bus tickets.

Yesterday, all staff of the Branch of Long Bien Investment Joint Stock Company in Go Vap District which started business on February 11. The company spent about VND7.6 billion on bonuses and gifts for all workers.

Nidec Vietnam Company in High-Tech Park officially welcomed workers back to work after the Lunar New Year holiday on February 18. According to Chairman of the union of Nidec Vietnam Company Luu Kim Hong, more than 93 percent of workers went to the factory to work on February 19. For many years, the company has provided buses to take and pick up workers back to work before and after Tet, helping the company stabilize its workforce and workers feel secure to travel on safe buses.

General Director Le Mai Huu Lam of Cat Van Loi Industrial Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Joint Stock Company shared that workers returned to work after the Tet holiday with a comfortable and happy mentality. On the first working day of the year, the company organizes lucky money for workers to create a joyful atmosphere, hoping that the new year will achieve more positive results.

According to Mr. Lam, in 2023 the company has made efforts to overcome difficulties. During the Lunar New Year 2024, the company gave full salaries and Tet bonuses, so after the holiday, workers return to work stably. It is forecasted that 2024 will still have many difficulties affecting new orders, the company will focus on implementing public projects and expanding markets in traditional countries such as Cambodia and Japan while simultaneously exploiting the Philippine market and some other countries to ensure jobs for workers.

According to Deputy Director Luong Thi Toi of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, post-Tet production and business activities show positive signs. During Tet, Ho Chi Minh City recorded a number of businesses organizing workers to work through Tet to finish export processing orders and people's entertainment needs during the national holidays. By February 19, through a survey of 3,247 businesses, the rate of businesses that had resumed operations was about 98 percent, and the rate of workers returning to work was 97 percent. According to businesses, the post-Tet labor shortage rate is below 3 percent mostly in businesses operating in industries that use a lot of labor, such as textiles and garments, footwear, electricity and electronics, and insurance - finance businesses.

Compared to 2023, the rate of workers returning to work after Tet has not changed much. Workers want to have stable jobs and be more attached to businesses this year. On the other hand, production and business activities are showing many positive signs. At the end of 2023, some businesses received production orders in the first 6 months of 2024.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Hai, Chairman of Binh Tan District Labor Confederation, as of the morning of February 19, 97 percent of businesses in the district have begun to return to operation after the Tet holiday. The number of workers returning to work at these enterprises is 96 percent, the remaining are on annual leave. Other businesses will continue to return to work from February 20 to February 29, including 4 businesses with 50 or more employees.

The proportion of workers at companies including Pouyuen Vietnam Company, Chang Yang Company, KaYuen Company and Proking Tex Company within the Pouyuen Vietnam campus reached 93 percent. The number of workers who have not come to the factory is because they are on sick leave or maternity leave.

From the information provided by businesses, Binh Tan District Labor Federation assessed that this year, the production and business situation of businesses is somewhat better than last year. The rate of businesses returning to operation is high, and the number of workers returning to work is also higher than in the same period.

According to Vice Chairman Nguyen Thai Thanh of the Union of Industrial Parks (IPs) and Export Processing Zones in Ho Chi Minh City, as of February 19, about 98 percent of businesses in export processing zones and IPs in Ho Chi Minh City have resumed operations. The rate of workers returning to work is more than 97 percent, the rest asked for more days off because their hometowns are far away.

To create a good atmosphere on the first working day of the new year, most businesses organize lucky money, New Year's parties and lucky draws with attractive gifts to attract workers back to the factory on time.

​By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan