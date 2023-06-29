Over 90 percent of Vietnam's population covered with health insurance

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan said that up to now, the country has over 91,067 million health insurance buyers, reaching 91.1 percent of the population.

He made the statement at a consultation workshop on the revised draft Law on Health Insurance yesterday held by the Ministry of Health and the Vietnam Health Economics Association.

At the same time, more and more grassroots healthcare centers have provided medical examination and treatment for insured patients, including over 80 percent of commune health stations. The quality of medical examination and treatment covered by health insurance is improving. People have access to modern medical technology services and new drugs.

However, the implementation of the Law on Health Insurance still has some existing shortcomings due to the provisions of the legal documents, the practical requirements and the increasing and diverse needs of patients, whereas there is no adequate legal regulation to deal with this. Worse, several regulations and guidance documents lack specificity and they are not even coherent with other legal documents.

In particular, a number of financial mechanisms have not created motivation for the development of grassroots healthcare clinics. Furthermore, patients are still facing difficulties in paying medical examination and treatment discharges.