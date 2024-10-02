Over 500 booths showcased at Vietnam Interior & Build Exhibition 2024

Vietnam Interior and Build Exhibition 2024 (VIBE 2024) was kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on October 2.

Leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and delegates attend the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Interior and Build Exhibition- VIBE 2024.

Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City (HAWA) in collaboration with the Association of Construction and Building Materials of Ho Chi Minh City (SACA) hosted this exhibition.

More than 500 booths from 150 enterprises in the fields of interior design, construction and technology gathered at the VIBE 2024, aiming at promoting their typical products to over 15,000 CEOs and business leaders in the HAWA community, SACA and partner associations.

Additionally, the exhibition features an awards booth cluster, including the Top Ten Awards from Kien Viet Media as well as a Smart Tech booth cluster.

Guests visit a booth at the exhibition.

VIBE 2024 is a multifaceted beneficial exhibition for the community of architects, contractors and business owners, bringing professional value linked to net zero, which is arguably the hottest topic and challenge for businesses and the government in the current context.

Within the framework of the Vietnam Interior and Build Exhibition 2024, a seminar themed "Sustainable Development - Towards Net Zero in the Construction Industry"; and an architectural workshop "New Context - New Identity" were organized.

The Vietnam Interior and Build Exhibition 2024 will last until October 5.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong