Over 432,000 Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses remain unused

Individuals in high-risk groups are advised to receive the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

On December 20, concerning the Covid-19 vaccination efforts, even though this disease has been categorized as a B group infectious disease, Ms. Duong Thi Hong, Deputy Director of the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, revealed that the institute's warehouse currently stores over 432,000 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, with an expiration date set for the end of September 2024. These Covid-19 vaccine doses are reserved for areas with outbreaks and high-risk regions. Furthermore, across the nation, there are approximately nearly 50,000 individuals registered for the Covid-19 vaccine.

"As per recommendations, individuals in high-risk groups, such as healthcare professionals, those with underlying health conditions, and individuals with chronic illnesses, are advised to receive the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The expanded vaccination program is rigorously managing the volume of Covid-19 vaccine doses, adhering to procedures," clarified Ms. Duong Thi Hong. She also highlighted that in the Ministry of Health's sustainable control and management plan for the Covid-19 pandemic during the 2023-2025 period, the establishment and execution of the Covid-19 vaccination plan is tailored to specific target groups and immunization schedules, with priority being given to high-risk groups.

The latest figures from the Ministry of Health reveal that the country has now administered more than 266.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, positioning Vietnam among the nations with the highest coverage rates worldwide. Notably, the vaccination rates are as follows: nearly 100 percent completion of basic doses for individuals aged 12 and above; a 69.4 percent uptake of the third dose for those aged 12 to under 18; an 82.1 percent uptake of the third dose for individuals aged 18 and above; an 89.6 percent uptake of the fourth dose for high-risk individuals aged 18 and above; and vaccination rates of 92.5 percent for the first dose and 76.7 percent for the second dose for children aged 5 to under 12.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Thanh Nha