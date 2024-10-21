Over 42 percent of firms foresee better business performance in Q4

Over 42 percent of 30,587 enterprises in the processing-manufacturing sector that joined a recent quarterly survey by the General Statistics Office (GSO) expect their business performance in the fourth quarter of 2024 to be better than Q3.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, 40.4 percent of the surveyed enterprises said their business will remain stable and the remaining 17.4 percent of the firms foresaw more difficulties.

Indicators such as new orders, employment and production outputs are also forecast to grow in the fourth quarter.

Specifically, production outputs are expected to increase to 25.4 percent from the growth of 14.8 percent in the third quarter, indicating a strong recovery for the sector.

Businesses are also optimistic about the possibility of increasing new orders with an expected average increase of 24.3 percent against the 10.7 percent increase in the third quarter.

As many as 40.5 percent of businesses expect an increase in orders; 43.3 percent expect stable numbers and 16.2 percent forecast a decrease in orders.

Regarding export orders, 36 percent of businesses expect an increase in new orders; 47.6 percent predicted a stability and 16.4 percent anticipated a decrease.

Businesses with foreign direct investment (FDI) are forecast to achieve the most positive results, with the highest expected increase in production volume and new orders.

However, seeing current challenges, enterprises in the processing and manufacturing sector have called for support from the Government and management agencies.

Specifically, 43.4 percent of the enterprises recommended the Government continue to reduce lending interest rates so that enterprises can access capital for production and business.

Regarding raw materials and energy for production, 33.9 percent of the enterprises recommended the Government to issue policies to stabilise prices of raw materials and energy, and 25.4 percent suggested that the Government, ministries, agencies and localities take measures to stabilise the supply of raw materials for production.

Over 15 percent of the enterprises proposed the Government support enterprises in training and improving workers' skills to meet new requirements in production.

In addition, 20.5 percent of the enterprises suggested improving the quality of logistics services; 19.6 percent said land rents should be reduced for production and business; and 17 percent asked for stable power supply for production.

To increase the number of orders, 21.4 percent of the enterprises recommended the Government to continue taking measures to stimulate domestic demand. Meanwhile, 20.9 percent of the businesses suggested the Government, ministries, agencies and localities step up trade promotion, find new markets and new partners to support businesses in domestic and foreign markets.

The GSO survey also pointed out difficulties of businesses, including low demand in the domestic market, increasing competition and incomplete recovery of international markets.

VNA